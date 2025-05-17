One Person Dies In Borrowdale Road Horrific Accident

By A Correspondent

One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision involving two private vehicles on Borrowdale Road in Harare on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 7am near St George’s College. According to an eyewitness, a speeding Honda Fit veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota GD6.

The driver of the Honda Fit died at the scene, while the two occupants of the Toyota sustained injuries.

Police have not yet confirmed details of the incident.

