Please Rescue Nation From Mnangagwa Misrule, Geza Appeals To Army Commanders

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has launched a scathing attack on the country’s leadership, accusing First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa of capturing state power and calling on military commanders to intervene and save Zimbabwe from what he described as a national crisis.

In a fiery address on Friday night, Geza opened by saying, “I have come to speak about General Chiwenga,” as he reflected on the 2017 military intervention that led to the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe. Geza reminded the nation of how the army, led by then-Commander Constantino Chiwenga, acted to remove Mugabe, citing the influence of corrupt officials. “The operation led by General Chiwenga—we all know it,” he said.

Geza emphasized that the military had invoked the Constitution to justify their actions at the time. “The man next to him was General SB Moyo. I remember his words: ‘We are not entering to do anything else other than address the thieves surrounding the president,'” he recalled.

Turning to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Geza leveled sharp criticism, saying, “What shocks me is that the man who is ruling now had run away to South Africa.” He further alleged that Mugabe had advised Chiwenga against trusting Mnangagwa, reportedly warning, “Chiwenga, I decided to hand over to you. This person you want to take over—you’ll regret it one day.”

Geza held the military leadership responsible for what he sees as the nation’s current turmoil, stating, “The problems we are now seeing in the country are because of that decision by the generals.” He urged Chiwenga to rectify the mistake: “The ones who must fix this are the generals—General Chiwenga. I said to Comrade Bombshell, and the people are saying: ‘Please remove this person you imposed.'”

Quoting a wartime anthem to press his point, Geza said, “Chiwenga and the generals know a wartime song called ‘Nzira dzemaSoja dzekuzvibatana nadzo’—the soldier’s code of conduct. It is our guiding light, our contract with the masses. When we went to war, Chiwenga was the one who taught us this song.”

He went on to detail allegations of corruption under the current administration, saying, “In the case of Zvigananda, they took army companies without paying a penny. They took Command Agriculture money and never repaid it. They seized the national fuel pipeline and didn’t pay a cent. This isn’t the way of the soldiers.”

Geza also condemned the detention of political activists and protestors. “We have people like Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume, Blessed Mhlanga—protesters arrested for demonstrating. What’s their crime? We hear their only crime is being associated with money that went into Emmerson’s bank account. So why are you oppressing these boys? Why are you denying them bail? This needs fixing.”

Calling on the military leadership to take decisive action, Geza declared, “All this is happening in the eyes of Gen Chiwenga and Gen Sanyatwe. The povo—the people—are crying: ‘Please redeem us. We beg you.'”

He accused First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa of wielding undue influence, stating, “We are seeing state capture. If we look at South Africa, this is what destroyed Comrade Jacob Zuma. Under Mugabe, there was an allegation that state power was sexually transmitted. This time, it’s no longer an allegation. It’s a fact. Auxillia Mnangagwa is now in control.”

In conclusion, Geza lamented the silence of top military officials, asking, “Generals, you have let us down. Why is it, Gen Chiwenga, that you’re failing to give orders to [Police Commissioner] Mutamba to arrest the Zviganandas? We are stuck in the bush, and no one seems to care.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...