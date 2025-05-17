Prominent Bouncer Fitness Trainer Dies In Horror Crash

By Showbiz Reporter – Zimbabwe’s fitness community is reeling from the tragic loss of popular fitness instructor and martial arts trainer, Sensei Mugove, who died early this morning in a fatal head-on collision along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Born Mugove Muhambi, the well-known fitness guru — affectionately known as Sensei Mugo — was a prominent figure in Harare’s health and wellness circles. News of his sudden death has sent shockwaves across social media, with an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow fitness enthusiasts, and public figures.

Sensei Mugove was widely admired for his commitment to promoting healthy living through fitness boot camps, personal training sessions, and karate classes for both children and adults. His energy, discipline, and motivational style made him a beloved figure at fitness events throughout the capital and beyond.

Tributes have flooded various platforms, with many sharing fond memories and heartfelt condolences. Popular urban grooves musician Trevor Dongo was among those who expressed sorrow, writing on social media that he was “shattered” and “at a loss for words.”

“He inspired so many of us to stay fit and keep pushing,” one fan wrote. “His presence and encouragement will be sorely missed.”

With a strong following both online and in person, Sensei Mugove had become a household name in Zimbabwe’s fitness landscape. His legacy of passion, dedication, and service to others will be remembered by the many lives he touched.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

