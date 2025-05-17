Sanyatwe Stamps Authority

By Sports Reporter-Lt General (Retired) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe has issued a stern warning to the contractor tasked with renovating the National Sports Stadium, demanding they “shape up or ship out” as he seeks to revitalise Zimbabwe’s troubled sports infrastructure.

Now serving as the Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Sanyatwe has been making headlines—this time not in military fatigues, but in a civilian role that has drawn both scrutiny and speculation.

His appointment marks a dramatic shift in his career trajectory. Once a powerful figure in Zimbabwe’s military and political establishment, Sanyatwe played a key role in the 2017 coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe. He later served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Tanzania before being recalled in January 2024 under unclear circumstances.

His reassignment to the Sports Ministry is widely viewed as a demotion—part of a broader reshuffle that saw him removed from the country’s key security structures and placed in a less politically strategic portfolio.

Despite this apparent sidelining, Sanyatwe has remained unusually visible and assertive. Last week, he toured the controversial Heart Stadium and adjacent hotel in Waterfalls, owned by self-proclaimed prophet and convicted fraudster Walter Magaya. The visit raised eyebrows, with critics questioning the minister’s judgment and priorities.

But it was his confrontation with the contractor at the National Sports Stadium that signalled a more hands-on approach. The stadium, long plagued by delays and disrepair, has drawn widespread criticism for failing to meet international standards. Sanyatwe’s directive is being interpreted as a bold attempt to clean up inefficiency and push for timely delivery.

On Monday, Sanyatwe visited Kensington Medical Centre, where four professional golfers are receiving treatment following a tragic car crash that claimed the life of fellow golfer Morton Kombai. Kombai, from Zvishavane, died late Sunday night after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Seventh Street in Harare. He had just competed in the FBC-Zimbabwe Open golf tournament.

The injured players—Tonderai Masunga and Biggie Chibvuri (both Zimbabwean), Victor Kachepatsonga (Malawian), and Lucky Ayisa (Ghanaian)—remain hospitalised. Chibvuri was reportedly driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Sanyatwe’s visit to the hospital underscores his efforts to demonstrate compassion and commitment in his new role. Yet it also reveals the delicate balancing act he must perform: staying politically relevant while navigating a ministry often regarded as a political backwater.

Whether this newfound visibility will help him rehabilitate his political standing or fade into quiet obscurity remains an open question.

