Sudden Death of Madam Boss’ Brother, “Sekuru Gudo”

BREAKING NEWS:

Saturday, 17 May 2025 – Harare, Zimbabwe

By Dorrothy Moyo | Popular Zimbabwean socialite and actress, Madam Boss, has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of her brother, widely known by fans as Sekuru Gudo. The heartbreaking news was confirmed early Saturday morning through social media posts by close family friends and public figures.

In a somber Facebook post, a user named Sir Marist wrote, “Madam Boss’s brother has sadly passed away last night. My condolences to the family of Madam Boss. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The deceased, affectionately referred to by many as “Sekuru Gudo,” has long been a familiar figure in Madam Boss’s comedic skits and online appearances. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

On her official platform, The Queen of Peace shared a heartfelt tribute quoting 2 Timothy 4:7-8, “Defeated – Sekuru Gudo is no more,” with a wave of condolences flooding the comment section.

One mourner, DJ Mel, wrote: “Nematambudziko sis, really sorry for your loss. May the dear Lord comfort you and your family.” Others, including verified personalities like Tafadzwa WekwaChakacha and Bee Wezhira, joined in expressing sorrow with messages such as “Nematambudziko” and “My condolences sis.”

The circumstances surrounding Sekuru Gudo’s death remain unclear at the time of publication, but those close to the family have described it as “sudden” and “devastating.”

ZimEye extends its deepest condolences to Madam Boss and her family during this difficult time. Further details, including funeral arrangements, are expected to be released in due course.

