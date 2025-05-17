Trump Sanctions Hit Zimbabwe’s Sex Workers Hard

By Health Reporter- The recent cuts to USAID funding for NGOs in Zimbabwe have severely impacted the country’s sex workers, particularly in Mutare, where access to vital HIV prevention medication has been disrupted.

Sex workers operating near the Forbes Border Post—who primarily serve truck drivers and other transient clients—say the withdrawal of USAID-supported organisations has left them without access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that significantly reduces the risk of contracting HIV.

PrEP, which involves a daily antiretroviral pill (typically a combination of tenofovir and emtricitabine), has been proven to reduce HIV infection by up to 99% when taken consistently. It is specifically targeted at high-risk groups, including sex workers, injection drug users, and people in relationships with HIV-positive partners.

Without this critical support, sex workers in Mutare say they are now more vulnerable—not only to HIV but also to a host of social and economic hardships.

In response, the Senate Thematic Committee on HIV and AIDS has launched a nationwide consultation to assess access to HIV prevention and sexual and reproductive health services among sex workers. During a recent visit to a well-known hideout near Forbes Border Post, senators heard harrowing stories of survival, discrimination, and pleas for support.

Rophina, a sex worker who spoke during the visit, said the absence of PrEP is exposing them to serious risk.

“We are seeing more clients refusing to use protection. Some truck drivers even abandon us on the road without paying. Business is down, and competition is stiff, especially with younger girls joining the trade,” she said.

Rophina added that drug abuse—often facilitated by foreign truckers—is becoming rampant among younger sex workers, leading some to default on their medication.

“That’s why we are appealing for the government to make PrEP available at all times. Even with protection, condoms can burst. We also need help tackling drug abuse, which is worsening our situation,” she said.

A middle-aged sex worker, using the pseudonym Margarine, urged the government to provide vocational training and educational scholarships to help them exit the industry.

“Many of us passed O-Level and A-Level exams. We just need opportunities—scholarships, training, or business support—to transition into decent work,” she said.

The thematic committee’s chairperson, Senator Angeline Tongogara, said the visits are part of a fact-finding mission to evaluate the accessibility and effectiveness of HIV and reproductive health services for sex workers. The goal, she said, is to reduce HIV prevalence and improve the well-being of this marginalised group.

“We are gathering insights to make recommendations that will enhance access to health services for sex workers,” said Senator Tongogara.

National AIDS Council (NAC) Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Amen Mpofu, confirmed that current PrEP supplies are now restricted to pregnant and breastfeeding women following new US Government funding policies.

“We have sufficient antiretroviral drugs for treatment. The Global Fund is supporting 710,000 patients, and the US has ordered ARVs that will last until September 2025,” said Mr. Mpofu.

He warned, however, that the biggest casualties of the aid cuts are PrEP and voluntary male circumcision programmes.

“To cover the shortfall, NAC will procure PrEP through domestic resources, including the AIDS Levy, which is a critical home-grown solution,” he added.

Mr. Mpofu urged government planning for a future without external support after 2026, calling for local funding strategies to sustain HIV prevention programmes.

