A Tribute To Sensei Mugove Muhambi

VETERAN karateka Sensei Mugove Muhambi, who represented Zimbabwe on several international stages, died on Saturday morning following a fatal road traffic accident along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Sensei Muhambi was a highly respected figure in Zimbabwe’s martial arts community, known not only for his skill and discipline but also for his dedication to nurturing young talent across the country. Over the years, he competed in numerous regional and international tournaments, flying Zimbabwe’s flag high and earning accolades for his commitment to the sport.

Beyond the dojo, Muhambi was deeply involved in community work, often using karate as a tool to instill discipline, confidence, and purpose among youth. His efforts in promoting the martial art in schools and communities helped popularize karate as both a sport and a way of life in Zimbabwe.

Fellow martial artists and students have described his death as a major loss to the karate fraternity and the nation at large. Tributes have poured in from across the country and abroad, with many remembering him as a humble, passionate, and inspiring mentor.

Details of his funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

