Chivayo Says I Am Extremely Peaceful With My Money And My Extremely Huge Belly I’m Flapping

“Belly of the Beast”: Wicknell Chivayo Flaunts Bloated Wealth in Shameless Power Pose

By Dorrothy Moyo | HARARE – In a brazen display of state-enabled arrogance, convicted fraudster and self-styled “tenderpreneur” Wicknell Chivayo has taken to social media to show off his bloated belly – both figuratively and literally – while announcing he’s achieved “extreme peace.”

Clad in black designer loungewear emblazoned with the word “fichetta,” Chivayo poses proudly with his belly pushed out and chest high beside his ultra-luxury Rolls Royce, grinning with theatrical satisfaction. His post, dripping with sarcasm and contempt, declares he’s unbothered by being called corrupt — instead, he celebrates it.

“Yes yes indeed you are absolutely right,” he writes mockingly. “Then I just jump into one of my ROLLS ROYCE V12 or the full ELECTRIC one… The next morning I’m sitting in my PRIVATE JET going to have calamari & prawns for lunch in Mozambique and back in the evening…”

But it’s the visual symbolism of his belly that’s causing a stir.

Analysts say Chivayo’s exaggerated physical posture is no accident — it’s political theatre. The inflated stomach, protruding with pride, acts as a metaphor for his gluttonous accumulation of wealth in a country where millions can’t afford a loaf of bread.

“The belly is a message,” one political analyst noted. “He’s saying: ‘I’ve eaten, and there’s nothing you can do about it.’”

Chivayo’s choice of the word “peaceful” paired with images of cars worth millions and a private jet further reveals a disconnect from the lived reality of Zimbabweans. While civil servants beg for raises, hospitals crumble, and students go without textbooks, Chivayo gleefully announces, “THE WORLD IS NOT KIND TO THE POOR” — with emojis, for emphasis.

What’s more disturbing is the silence from state leaders and spiritual figures like Apostle Eunor Guti, who has refused to publicly rebuke Chivayo despite receiving lavish gifts from him. Her Sunday sermon instead focused on telling church members to “stay in church” — while ignoring the gospel duty to speak truth to corrupt power.

Chivayo, with his belly as billboard, is not just bragging — he’s taunting. His message is clear: “I am untouchable.”

In a nation looted into collapse, his stomach has become the altar of power — swollen not by grace, but by greed.

And Zimbabwe watches, hungry.

