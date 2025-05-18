Couple die on the spot

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the 17th of May at 20:00 hrs.

ZRP lnspector, Nomalanga Msebele in a voicenote disclosed that the driver, Bekithemba Tshuma (35) was driving a Corolla along Nketa Drive in Bulawayo.

Tshuma was driving due north and lost control at a curve veered off the road and hit a tree.

Tshuma and a passenger, Loraine Tsvangirai (25) died on the spot after sustaining head injuries. Their bodies were taken to United Bulawayo Hospital for postmortem.

