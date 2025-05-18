Makandiwa U Turn On Massive Gold Bulging From Ground, Says Not Even A Lizard In Zimbabwe’s Forests | UPCOMING

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | UFIC church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa has contradicted his previous sermons that say his church members are going to pick up gold bricks bulging from the ground and become rich.

In a sermon at the weekend, the man regarded by some as a prophet, said there is nothing to pick up in the country’s forests, not even a lizard. – PROGRAM WITH HOWARD NYONI COMING 7PM.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...