Man Flogs Schoolgirls For Stealing Sugarcane

By A Correspondent

A Chipinge man has been arrested for flogging schoolchildren he accused of stealing sugarcane.

One Makina was arrested last week for physically abusing schoolgirls.

In a statement on Saturday Chipinge South MP, Clifford Hlatywayo said :

“This act of abuse happened in our community in ward 26 on the 12th of May. Perpetrated by one MAKINA on school children on their way back home.

I would like to thank the ZRP Chisumbanje for acting fast. As we are speaking the culprit is behind bars.”

A disturbing incident of abuse occurred in Ward 26, Chipinge South, on May 12, where a man named Makina physically punished schoolgirls for allegedly stealing sugarcane while they were on their way Makina has since been arrested pic.twitter.com/e8nYvedpAd — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 18, 2025

