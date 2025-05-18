National
Man Flogs Schoolgirls For Stealing Sugarcane
18 May 2025
Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A Chipinge man has been arrested for flogging schoolchildren he accused of stealing sugarcane.

One Makina was arrested last week for physically abusing schoolgirls.

In a statement on Saturday Chipinge South MP, Clifford Hlatywayo said :

“This act of abuse happened in our community in ward 26 on the 12th of May. Perpetrated by one MAKINA on school children on their way back home.

I would like to thank the ZRP Chisumbanje for acting fast. As we are speaking the culprit is behind bars.”

No to any form of ABUSE!