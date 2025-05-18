Man Flogs Schoolgirls For Stealing Sugarcane
18 May 2025
By A Correspondent
A Chipinge man has been arrested for flogging schoolchildren he accused of stealing sugarcane.
One Makina was arrested last week for physically abusing schoolgirls.
In a statement on Saturday Chipinge South MP, Clifford Hlatywayo said :
“This act of abuse happened in our community in ward 26 on the 12th of May. Perpetrated by one MAKINA on school children on their way back home.
I would like to thank the ZRP Chisumbanje for acting fast. As we are speaking the culprit is behind bars.”
No to any form of ABUSE!