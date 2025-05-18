Man Steals Girlfriend’s Car to Secure Loans Worth Over USD3700

Spread the love

Zvishavane, Zimbabwe – [18 May 2025]

By Frank Gorasi | In a bizarre and shocking turn of events, a 23-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after stealing his girlfriend’s vehicle and using it to secure loans without her knowledge.

Abel Chitsvare, a resident of Zvishavane, was entrusted with his 33-year-old girlfriend’s grey Honda Fit on 20 January 2024. She believed he would use the vehicle to collect money in Zvishavane’s Central Business District. Instead, Chitsvare drove to Masvingo and secured a USD1000 loan from a local car sale, using the vehicle as collateral—completely without his partner’s consent.

Chitsvare’s actions didn’t stop there. The very next day, he returned to the same car sale and borrowed an additional USD1000. By 22 January 2024, he had made a third visit and obtained another USD1700, bringing the total borrowed amount to USD3700. The car, valued at USD7500, was held by the car sale operator pending repayment.

The scheme came crashing down when the girlfriend, unable to locate her car, reported the incident to the police. Chitsvare reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation when confronted, prompting swift legal action.

In court, Chitsvare was convicted of theft of a motor vehicle. The Zvishavane Magistrates’ Court handed down a 36-month sentence, suspending 12 months on condition of good behavior. He will serve 24 months effectively.

This case has sparked outrage on social media and renewed calls for stronger legal protections against financial exploitation in personal relationships. Authorities are reminding citizens to be cautious about whom they entrust with their property.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...