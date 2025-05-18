Mbare Fires Again | Analysis

By Dorrothy Moyo | A recent ZBC News report has brought national attention to the devastating fire that swept through the Magaba SME market in Mbare late last night, reducing livelihoods to ashes and leaving dozens of traders in despair.

Images captured from the scene—now widely circulated—show harrowing destruction: sheets of mangled corrugated iron, charred remains of fridges, grinders, and drills, and traders clawing through the smouldering debris in an effort to recover what little might be left.



The aftermath of the fire destruction of the market

According to ZBC’s report, the inferno ravaged key SME infrastructure, dealing a catastrophic blow to local informal businesses. The affected entrepreneurs, many of whom depend on daily trade for survival, expressed anguish and hopelessness.

“I lost everything in the fire last night,” one trader told ZBC News. “I had just restocked, and now I’m at a complete loss. I don’t know how I’ll survive.”

Another vendor, visibly emotional, said: “It is heartbreaking. The fire came just after I had bought new stock. Watching it all burn was devastating.”

A third trader added: “I am shattered. All my hopes are gone. This is where I earned money to feed and take care of my children.”

Mr Christopher Makopa, Chairperson of the Mukuvisi Manufacturing Traders Association, estimated the total value of destroyed property at approximately US$15,000. Speaking to ZBC, he commended the swift response by the Harare Fire Brigade, which he believes prevented an even greater disaster.

ZBC News quoted Mr Makopa saying: “It is sad that traders were affected by the inferno which destroyed their property yesterday. I was called by security informing me of the incident, and I want to thank the Fire Brigade for their swift reaction.”

Police authorities have also moved in to investigate. Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed to ZBC News that a full inquiry is underway in collaboration with the Fire Brigade to establish the cause.

This is the second major fire to hit Mbare in just over a year, following the 2024 blaze that gutted the vegetable market at Mbare Musika. That incident prompted government intervention and the construction of a modern trading facility.

However, the ZBC report highlights the vulnerability of informal business hubs and the urgent need for robust safety infrastructure, fire prevention measures, and post-disaster support systems—none of which appear to have been in place to protect the Magaba traders from this latest tragedy.

