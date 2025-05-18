MPs Shoot Down Mnangagwa Belarus Deal

By A Correspondent

Opposition Members of Parliament from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have rejected a controversial investment agreement between Zimbabwe and Belarus, arguing that it lacks transparency and could benefit a privileged few.

Although President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the deal in 2023, it still requires parliamentary ratification to come into force. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sheila Chikomo, brought the memorandum before Parliament seeking approval for the “Agreement on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments” between the two countries.

Chikomo urged lawmakers to ratify the agreement by May 31, 2025, claiming it would enhance Zimbabwe’s appeal to foreign investors and foster economic development.

“The agreement is intended to secure and protect investments from both countries, and to provide a framework for mutual economic cooperation,” she said.

A parliamentary foreign affairs committee also recommended the deal’s approval, arguing it would support sustainable development and strengthen bilateral ties.

However, CCC legislators expressed deep skepticism, with one MP stating that the timing of the agreement’s presentation to Parliament was suspicious.

“The coincidence of the minister bringing this agreement before this August House was designed to be timed with the president’s official visit currently happening,” the MP said.

Critics pointed out the lack of clarity regarding the trade dynamics between Zimbabwe and Belarus, warning the agreement could be exploited by politically connected elites.

“We also need to be worried when we end up having a trade agreement which can be manipulated and exploited by a few individuals who are connected,” another MP added.

Another opposition MP criticized the imbalance in trade benefits, saying Zimbabwe would likely end up importing finished products such as tractors, while Belarus gained a foothold in local markets.

Mutsa Murombedzi, another CCC lawmaker, strongly cautioned against fast-tracking the deal without proper scrutiny.

“Parliament should not become a rubber stamp for executive deals,” Murombedzi said. “It’s a document that potentially grants disproportionate power to foreign capital with little accountability. I therefore call upon this house to defer the approval.”

The backlash comes as President Mnangagwa continues a four-day state visit to Belarus, where he has signed several Memoranda of Understanding in areas such as health, agriculture, infrastructure, and economic cooperation.

Despite the government’s push to solidify ties with Minsk, the opposition remains firm that Parliament must conduct due diligence before endorsing such high-level international agreements.

