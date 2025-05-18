Ruthless MWOS Thrash Kwekwe United

Sports Correspondent

MWOS FC tightened their grip on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League summit with a commanding 4-0 victory over Kwekwe United in a Matchday 8 clash at Ngoni Stadium on Saturday.

A brilliant hat-trick by Billy Vheremu—scoring in the 12th minute via penalty, then adding goals in the 26th and 53rd minutes—set the tone for the dominant performance. Tafadzwa George sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike, ensuring MWOS remain unbeaten this season.

The victory lifts MWOS to 26 points, three ahead of second-placed Scottland FC, who were held to a goalless draw by Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium.

At Wadzanayi Stadium, Simba Bhora surged into third place after thrashing Triangle United 4-0. Goals came from Ishmael Nyanhi, Donald Mudadi, Junior Makunike, and Never Tigere, as they rebounded from a previous defeat.

ZPC Kariba pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Highlanders at Nyamhunga Stadium, thanks to a brace from Fanuel Shoko. The result ended Bosso’s 10-match unbeaten run and dropped them to fifth, while ZPC climbed to sixth.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum suffered a 1-0 defeat to Herentals, FC Platinum shared the spoils 1-1 with Bikita Minerals, and nine-man Yadah held TelOne to a 1-1 draw. Chicken Inn also slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to Greenfuel.

Matchday 8 Results (Saturday):

ZPC Kariba 2–1 Highlanders

FC Platinum 1–1 Bikita Minerals

Simba Bhora 4–0 Triangle United

Manica Diamonds 0–0 Scottland FC

MWOS FC 4–0 Kwekwe United

Herentals 1–0 Ngezi Platinum

Chicken Inn 0–1 Greenfuel

TelOne 1–1 Yadah

