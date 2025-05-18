Silent Killer ‘Arrested’

By Showbiz Reporter-Controversial dancehall artist Jimmy Mudere—better known by his stage name Silent Killer—is embroiled in a major legal dispute after allegedly breaching a performance contract with Y2K Entertainment Music & Arts for a prominent UK music festival.

Harare-based law firm DM Thombeni Legal Practitioners has served a formal letter of demand to Samundombe & Partners, the artist’s legal representatives, seeking a total of USD 122,170 in damages. The claim cites breach of contract, unprofessional conduct, and reputational damage linked to Silent Killer’s failure to perform at the SAMA Festival held on 19 April 2025 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

According to the letter dated 16 May 2025, Silent Killer was paid in advance and provided with full travel support to honour the booking. However, he never made it to the UK, forcing festival organisers into last-minute changes.

A Timeline of Alleged Breaches

The legal documents outline a series of issues that culminated in his absence:

Delayed Travel Arrangements : In 2024, Silent Killer reportedly received USD 300 to secure an emergency passport. He was later given a further USD 500 to collect the document and USD 100 for visa biometrics. However, delays caused by his own late submissions forced organisers to cover the cost of a second visa appointment.

: In 2024, Silent Killer reportedly received to secure an emergency passport. He was later given a further to collect the document and for visa biometrics. However, delays caused by his own late submissions forced organisers to cover the cost of a second visa appointment. Missed Flights : Despite eventually receiving a visa in time for the festival, Silent Killer allegedly missed his original flight and two subsequent ones arranged for him—leading to significant disruption to the festival’s programme.

: Despite eventually receiving a visa in time for the festival, Silent Killer allegedly missed his original flight and two subsequent ones arranged for him—leading to significant disruption to the festival’s programme. Last-Minute Demands: On the day of travel, the artist reportedly refused to exit a car at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport unless he was given an additional USD 300, claiming it was for his wife or girlfriend. Even after receiving the amount via an intermediary, Silent Killer failed to board his flight.

Festival Fallout

Y2K Entertainment says it was forced to spend thousands of dollars securing a replacement act—Oriyano—and making reparations to stakeholders and fans. The damages cited include costs for tickets, accommodation, alternate performers, and an estimated USD 100,000 in reputational harm.

The law firm notes that Silent Killer was initially paid an advance of USD 500, with a further USD 2,000 promised upon arrival in the UK. A video recording reportedly exists in which he acknowledges receiving the advance and confirms the agreement.

Legal Deadline Looms

The letter of demand gives Silent Killer seven days to pay the full USD 122,170, failing which legal proceedings will be initiated. An additional USD 12,217 is also being sought as collection commission.

Neither Silent Killer nor his legal representatives had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

