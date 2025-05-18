Wicknell Chivayo Caught Bumping Winky D Track, Then Demands Artist “Beg for Recognition”

By Farai D Hove | Harare – Sunday, 12 May 2025

Zimbabwe’s most controversial tenderpreneur and ex-fraud convict Wicknell Chivayo has stirred public outrage after being exposed playing a track featuring Winky D in his luxury vehicle—only to later issue a condescending statement suggesting the revered artist must “acknowledge his power” before receiving support.

The saga erupted after Punchstar Entertainment shared a viral image showing Chivayo’s car stereo playing “Kumusoro” by Nicky Genius featuring Winky D. The revelation contradicted Chivayo’s long-standing narrative of ignoring Winky D’s music due to the artist’s perceived anti-establishment stance.

Instead of embracing the moment, Chivayo fired back with a tone-deaf Facebook post, writing:

“Problem ndeyake hake aka tanga kundiimba ‘iwe uno tenga bhutsu dzakawanda vamwe vasina sei?’”

“If he ever came and said, ‘Mukoma wangu, we differ in our political party choice but recognize my talent’ ini HANDINA KANA PROBLEM naye.”

The message was widely interpreted as an ultimatum: that Winky D must humble himself before Wicknell—the very embodiment of the political and economic elite Winky’s music critiques.

Public Response: “This Is Delusion”

The post was met with swift and brutal rejection.

“Kundiimba? Kunyumwa ka uku?” posted Shepherd Yuda, while others ridiculed the idea that an independent artist like Winky should grovel for patronage from a man who made his fortune through government tenders clouded in controversy.

Super Gee clapped back:

“Wakutambira kunonyudza sir chedumbu… #Ini handitengwe ne mota car singing zvangu,”

clearly rejecting Chivayo’s culture of luxury-for-loyalty.

One comment captured the disconnect:

“Winky achiti Mukoma kwauri? Kwana!”

highlighting the absurdity of Chivayo attempting to position himself above one of Zimbabwe’s most respected lyricists.

“If The Shoe Fits…” – Fans Rally Behind Winky D

Tinashe Eugene Mushanguri dropped a heavy line:

“Winky D’s every song comes with a message — if the shoe fits, wear it.”

And it seems the shoe fit Chivayo well.

In the wake of the “Kumusoro” leak, many are drawing attention to the fact that Winky D doesn’t need to sing to billionaires for boots, and has never begged for public validation—least of all from those associated with looted funds and cosmetic philanthropy.

A Tender State of Culture

Winky D’s lyrical stance has often stood in direct defiance of the so-called “Wagwizi Culture”—a culture of tenderpreneurs, showboating, and political sycophancy. Chivayo, convicted in 2004 for fraud and later accused in multiple shady state contract deals, has turned social media into a showroom of excess: cars, Rolexes, jets, and Range Rovers gifted to anyone who claps loud enough.

But for artists like Winky D—who speak of truth, poverty, and youth disillusionment—this culture is everything he warns against.

No Apologies, No Compromise

As Chivayo’s handlers scramble to spin the moment as “just politics,” the public sees something deeper: a desperate attempt by a man of power to dominate even the arts.

Winky D has not responded—and likely never will. As one fan put it:

“Winky already has the respect. Chivayo is still trying to buy it.”

And for Zimbabwe, the message is clear: not every voice has a price tag.- ZimEye

