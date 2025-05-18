Winky D Misguided by Poor Handlers: Chivayo Fires Shots at Dancehall Star…

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF-linked businessman Wicknell Chivayo has stirred public debate once again—this time targeting award-winning dancehall icon Winky D, suggesting the artist is being led astray by “poor handlers” who are feeding him bad political advice.

Speaking in a social media post on Sunday, Chivayo addressed his alleged feud with the popular musician, claiming he has no personal issue with Winky D but believes those around him are the root of the tensions.

“I have never said handiterere music yaWinky,” said Chivayo.

“He’s a very good artist who commands a strong following. Problem nde yake hake aka tanga kundiimba iwe uno tenga butsu dzakawanda vamwe vasina sei?”

The flamboyant businessman—known for his lavish lifestyle and controversial statements—hinted that Winky D’s past lyrics may have subtly criticized him for flaunting his wealth.

“If he ever came and said, ‘Mukoma wangu, we differ in our political party choice but please recognize my talent,’ ini hangu handina kana problem naye,” Chivayo continued. “His poor handlers are bad influence.”

The comments have sparked backlash and debate across social media, with fans of the “Gaffa President” defending him as a socially conscious artist who speaks truth to power through his music. Others, however, echoed Chivayo’s sentiment that Winky D’s team may be pushing him toward unnecessary political controversy.

Winky D has long been regarded as a fearless voice in Zimbabwean music, often using his lyrics to comment on corruption, inequality, and social injustice. However, his silence in response to these recent remarks has only added fuel to speculation about the state of his relationship with politically connected figures.

As tensions continue to simmer between influential voices in politics and the arts, this latest jab from Chivayo is unlikely to go unnoticed in Zimbabwe’s already heated cultural and political landscape.

