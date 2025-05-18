Zanu PF Masvingo Councillor Demands Apology From Jah Prayzah For Abusing Masowe Song

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Councillor Sengerai Manyanga has lashed out at popular musician Jah Prayzah, accusing him of desecrating a sacred Johane Masowe Apostolic song in one of his recent studio productions.

Manyanga, who represents a Masvingo ward and identifies as a devout member of the Johane Masowe sect, said he was deeply offended by Jah Prayzah’s rendition of “Hosanna”, a revered hymn traditionally used in prayer.

“Jah Prayzah ngaakumbire ruregerero kuMweya Mutsvene nekuJohani Masowe dzese,” Manyanga said. “Akaresvera ngirozi — kuimba Hosanna muStudio here shuwa? Kuridzira Hosanna mbira, magitare neKutamba Muchongoyo paHosanna mukuru here?”

(Translation: “Jah Prayzah must apologize to the Holy Spirit and to all Johane Masowe churches. He disrespected the angels — how can he sing Hosanna in a studio? Playing Hosanna with mbira, guitars, and dancing Muchongoyo to it — is that proper?”)

He further demanded that the song be removed from all platforms, describing it as a spiritual violation.

“Anofanira kudzima zvaakaita. Hosanna mumamato.” (“He must take down what he did. Hosanna is for prayer.”)

Manyanga’s comments come amid growing debate on social media, where opinions are split between those who view Jah Prayzah’s song as artistic expression and those who see it as a profanation of sacred content.

As of now, Jah Prayzah has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...