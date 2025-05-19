Another Top Fitness Trainer Dies

By Sports Reporter– The local wellness and fitness community has been plunged into mourning once again following the death of fitness trainer and bouncer, Naison Masaka, a close friend and colleague of the late Sensei Mugove “Mugo” Muhambi.

Masaka reportedly suffered a stroke after receiving news of Mugo’s tragic death in a car crash early Saturday morning. The emotional shock is believed to have triggered the medical emergency.

The heartbreaking development was revealed by wellness advocate and former legislator Temba Mliswa, who took to social media on Sunday to express his grief.

“It never rains but pours,” Mliswa posted. “Sadly, he had a stroke after hearing about Mugo’s death. I went to school with him and also worked with him in my wellness programs. It’s another painful experience. He was taken to hospital yesterday.”

At the time of publication, Masaka’s exact medical condition remained unclear.

Masaka and Mugo were not only schoolmates but also partners in various wellness and fitness initiatives in Harare. Both men were well-known figures in Zimbabwe’s health and personal training circles, particularly in the gym and security industries.

Mugo tragically lost his life in a horrific head-on collision involving a Honda Fit and a Toyota GD6 along Borrowdale Road in the early hours of Saturday. He died on the spot, prompting an outpouring of tributes from friends, family, and fitness enthusiasts who remembered him as a disciplined, selfless motivator who touched many lives.

The twin tragedies have left the wellness fraternity reeling, with calls for continued prayers and support for both families during this difficult time.

