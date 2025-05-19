Econet Announces Tariff Changes

By A Correspondent

Econet Wireless has announced adjustments to its bundle pricing, which will take effect from Wednesday, 21 May 2025. The changes will apply specifically to Voice, Data, and SMS bundles, while other service charges will remain unaffected.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the telecommunications giant informed customers of the updated pricing structure and provided guidance on how to access the various bundles.

Customers seeking more information are encouraged to visit the Econet website at www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles. For those wishing to subscribe directly, Voice and Data bundles can be accessed by dialing *143#, while SMS bundles are available via *140#.

Econet assured its subscribers that all new prices are inclusive of taxes. The company reiterated its commitment to providing reliable service, signing off with its familiar slogan: “Inspired to change your world. I am Living the Difference.”

As the effective date approaches, customers are encouraged to review their current usage and familiarize themselves with the new pricing to manage their communication needs efficiently.

