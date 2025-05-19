Emotional Send-off For Sensei Mugove Muhambi

Prominent fitness trainer and martial arts expert, Sensei Mugove Muhambi, was laid to rest at Epworth Cemetery following a moving and well-attended farewell.

Muhambi, who tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident on Saturday, was remembered as a distinguished sports figure and a unifying presence within Zimbabwe’s fitness and wellness circles.

Thousands of mourners joined the funeral procession, which brought traffic to a standstill from his St Martins residence through Seke Road and Chiremba Road, a testament to the profound impact he had on the community.

Among the dignitaries who attended to pay their respects were Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe, Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya, and Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga.

Sensei Mugo, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife and two children. His legacy as a mentor, motivator, and community pillar will be cherished by all who knew him.

