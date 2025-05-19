Fresh farm invasions in Matabeleland

MARSHLANDS FARM

MARULA DISTRICT ( MANGWE)

This is a legal conservancy being run with valid high court order issued in 2020

Women doing talking is Mary Mliswa who was ex Resident Minister Mashonaland West.

MTHWAKAZI REPUBLIC PARTY [MRP] PRESS STATEMEN AS ZANU-PF THUGS RE-START ILLEGAL FARM INVASIONS IN MATABELELAND

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has learned with shock and outrage about the new wave of illegal farm invasions in Matabeleland. Our President, Cde Thembisani Mfulongatshi Mpofu, witnessed firsthand the unlawful activities when he and other party leaders visited a group of disgruntled white farmers.

These farm invasions are a clear demonstration of ZANU-PF’s disregard for the law and the rights of citizens in Matabeleland. Farms such as Sentinel in Beitbridge, forcefully grabbed by Kembo Mohadi, and WestAcre farm along Plumtree road, partially taken by a ZANU-PF member, are just a few examples of this egregious behavior. The ZANU-PF party members and Central Intelligence Organization Officials are reportedly targeting a number of farms in Matabeleland, which include Marula FARM Marshlands owned by Zeitsman, they are threatening to kill Mrs Knott if she doesn’t vacate the farm, the White farmers are no longer feeling safe.

As a party, we say nothing for us without us. If you want to invade farms, go and do it in Mashonaland. We in Matabeleland will not sit idly by while people come from Mashonaland East to take our land by force. This is a blatant disregard for the Constitution of Zimbabwe, specifically Section 71, which guarantees the right to property.

These actions also contravene international law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 17, which states that everyone has the right to own property alone or in association with others. Furthermore, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Article 14, guarantees the right to property.

The MRP will not stand idly by while our citizens are threatened and intimidated. We will protect the rights of all citizens by all means necessary. We call on the authorities to take immediate action to stop these illegal activities and uphold the rule of law. We urge people from Mashonaland to refrain from using ZANU-PF to occupy our land by force.

We demand that the government takes immediate action to:

Protect the rights of farmers in Matabeleland

Stop the illegal farm invasions

Bring perpetrators to justice

The MRP will continue to advocate for peace, justice, and the protection of our citizens’ rights.

MRP For Peace And Justice In Our Lifetime

Sisonke Sibambene SinguMthwakazi Sesikulungisa

