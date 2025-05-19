Friend of Late Fitness Trainer Sensei Mugo Suffers Stroke After Tragic News

Spread the love

Harare – 18 May 2025

By A Correspondent | The tragic death of renowned fitness trainer Sensei Mugove “Mugo” Muhambi has sent shockwaves across Harare, and the pain has now deepened after a close friend and fellow wellness enthusiast, Naison Masaka, suffered a stroke upon hearing the devastating news.

This was revealed by former legislator and wellness advocate Temba Mliswa, who took to social media on Sunday to share the heartbreaking development. Mliswa stated that Masaka, who went to school with the late Mugo and worked with him in various wellness programmes, was deeply affected by the loss and collapsed shortly after receiving the news.









”It never rains but pours,” Mliswa wrote. “Sadly he had a stroke after hearing about Mugo’s death. I went to school with him and also work with him in my wellness programs. It’s another painful experience. He was taken to hospital yesterday.”

Masaka is said to be receiving medical care, though his condition remains unclear.

The late Sensei Mugo died early Saturday morning in a horrific head-on collision between a Honda Fit and a Toyota GD6 along Borrowdale Road. He died on the spot, leaving a void in Zimbabwe’s health and fitness community.

Friends, family, and fitness enthusiasts have continued to pour out tributes, describing Mugo as a selfless motivator and beacon of discipline.

The twin tragedies have left the wellness fraternity reeling, with calls for prayer and support for both families during this time of sorrow.

This is a developing story.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...