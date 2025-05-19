Hundreds Mourn Harare Monya

By Showbiz Reporter- Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to the beloved Karate Champion and Trainer, Sensei Mugove “Mugo” Muhambi, who died in a car crash Saturday morning along Borrowdale Road.

The well-known fitness guru, whose real name was Mugove Muhambi, died early this morning in a fatal head-on collision along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves across social media, with tributes pouring in from fans, public figures, and fellow fitness enthusiasts.

Known affectionately as “Sensei Mugo,” he was widely respected for his dedication to promoting health and wellness through fitness boot camps, personal training sessions, and Karate instruction for both children and adults.

Many Zimbabweans, across various walks of life, took to social media to share their memories and express their grief.

