Independent Candidate Gift Gonese Keen To Embarrass Zanu PF In Gutu East By-election

By A Correspondent

Independent candidate Gift Gonese says he is determined to humiliate the ruling Zanu PF party in the upcoming Gutu East by-election set for June 14.

Gonese, who previously ran under the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) banner in the 2023 general elections, has now entered the race as an independent. He officially submitted his nomination papers last week, marking his return to the political arena in what he describes as a “people-driven” campaign.

Speaking on his campaign efforts, Gonese said, “We are on the ground campaigning and we have a lot of support. We have been on the ground for a long time.”

He faces off against Zanu PF’s candidate Zvarevashe Masvingise and Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA).

Gonese’s decision to contest independently comes amid growing dissatisfaction among opposition supporters over internal divisions and lack of direction, particularly after the recall of several CCC legislators earlier this year.

Locals in Gutu East have expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises and deteriorating infrastructure, something Gonese hopes to capitalise on. His campaign is reportedly focusing on service delivery, accountability, and reconnecting with the grassroots.

The Gutu East by-election is being closely watched as a litmus test for Zanu PF’s grip in rural constituencies and for how independent voices may shift the balance in contested electoral zones.

