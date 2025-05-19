Jabulani Sibanda Resurfaces At Liberation War Heroine’s Burial

Spread the love

By A Correspondent – Controversial former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson, Jabulani Sibanda, has resurfaced on the political scene following a lengthy period of silence.

Sibanda, who now serves as the Zanu PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairperson for war veterans, made a public appearance at the burial of Mrs Sikhubekiso Madeya Mangena, widow of the late national hero and legendary ZIPRA commander, Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena. The burial took place at Nkulumane Provincial Heroes Acre on Thursday.

Mrs Mangena was posthumously granted liberation war heroine status in recognition of her vital role in supporting the armed struggle through resource mobilisation.

“Mrs Mangena was one of the women who carried the struggle forward by supporting soldiers. She is one of the women who were dedicated to supporting the liberation struggle,” said Zanu PF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu.

Sibanda, speaking at the event, praised the Mangenas’ unwavering commitment to the liberation cause.

“Let us take a leaf from the Mangenas. Their dedication to the struggle is something that should be emulated,” he said.

Sibanda, a polarising figure within Zimbabwe’s liberation movement, rose to national prominence in the early 2000s as a vocal defender of the Zanu PF-led government during the height of the land reform programme. He is widely remembered for leading the infamous One Million Man March in support of then-President Robert Mugabe in 2007 and for his militant rhetoric against opposition supporters.

During his tenure as War Veterans leader, Sibanda was implicated in orchestrating violence and intimidation during several election cycles, including the 2008 and 2013 polls. His combative stance and public threats against perceived enemies of the revolution earned him notoriety, although he was later sidelined by Zanu PF amid internal factional disputes.

Despite this, his re-emergence at a state-sanctioned event suggests a possible rehabilitation within the ruling party structures, particularly in Bulawayo.

The late Mrs Mangena is survived by her son, Lotshe Mangena, and nine grandchildren.

“I want to thank the government for granting my mother this status. It goes to show that the role played by women during the liberation struggle is also recognised,” said Lotshe during the proceedings.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...