Mnangagwa Ignores Nikita Mangena’s Widow

By A Correspondent- The government has ignored the widow of the late national hero and legendary ZIPRA commander, Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena, Mrs Sikhubekiso Madeya Mangena, who died last week.

Mr Mangena passed away last Sunday and was laid to rest at the Nkulumane Provincial Heroes Acre.

Mrs Mangena was granted liberation war heroine status instead of being given national heroine status.

“Mrs Mangena was one of the women who carried the struggle forward by supporting soldiers. She is one of the women who were dedicated to supporting the liberation struggle,” Zanu PF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu said.

The late Mrs Mangena contributed to the liberation struggle through resource mobilisation during the armed struggle for independence.

“Let us take a leaf from the Mangena’s, their dedication to the struggle is something that should be emulated,” Zanu PF Bulawayo Provincial chairman, Jabulani Sibanda said.

Lotshe Mangena, the only surviving child of the Mangena’s, extended appreciation to the government for also recognising the supportive role played by his mother in the liberation struggle.

“I want to thank the government for granting my mother this status. It goes to show that the role played by women during the liberation struggle is also recognised,” he said.

The late Mrs Mangena is survived by her son Lotshe, and nine grandchildren.

