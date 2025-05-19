Mnangagwa Insults University Lecturers With Paltry US$230 Salary, UZ Moves to Replace Strikers

By A Correspondent

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has sparked outrage after initiating plans to hire external experts to replace lecturers who have been on strike for two months over poor wages—currently pegged at a mere US$230 per month.

Lecturers are demanding a salary of at least US$500 to match the rising cost of living, but authorities have so far failed to meet their demands. In a desperate bid to restore operations, the UZ administration has instructed faculty deans to compile lists of unstaffed modules and propose names of “potential experts” to be hired as adjuncts.

A source at the university slammed the move, calling it a “direct insult” to experienced academics who have served the institution for years under increasingly difficult conditions.

“Instead of addressing our legitimate concerns, the university is now trying to bring in outsiders—possibly with no experience in our context—just to silence the protest,” the source said. “This shows how little value is placed on our expertise and how the government continues to undermine the dignity of educators.”

The local currency component, which fluctuates heavily due to inflation, has offered little relief. “We are tired of being treated like disposable labour. How does one survive on US$230 in this economy?” the source added.

Despite calls for dialogue and intervention, no resolution has been reached, and tensions continue to rise as students face prolonged academic disruptions.

