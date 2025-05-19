Mushekwi Shines Bright at Dalian Kun City with Red-Hot Goal-Scoring Form

Sports Correspondent

Veteran Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi has continued his impressive scoring run at his new Chinese League One side, Dalian Kun City.

The 37-year-old joined the club ahead of the 2025 season after parting ways with Yunnan Yukun, who were promoted to the Chinese Super League in 2024. Despite his age, Mushekwi has remained a potent force in front of goal, netting six goals in nine appearances to become Dalian Kun City’s top scorer.

His most recent strike came in a 2-1 victory over SZ Juniors on Friday, underscoring his value to the team and his enduring class on the pitch.

Mushekwi’s stellar form adds to a distinguished career in China, where he has now scored over 100 goals across both the Super League and League One since his move in 2016.

Though currently trailing the league’s top scorer, Guy Mbenza of LN Tieren, by five goals, Mushekwi’s consistency continues to be a key asset for his club as they push for success this season.

