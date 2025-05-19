My Salary Is Too Little, Insufficient, Disgruntled Teacher Openly Tells Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Amid growing frustration within Zimbabwe’s education sector, a local teacher has penned a powerful open letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the government, exposing the harsh financial realities many educators endure.

The anonymous teacher appeals for urgent salary adjustments, pointing out that the current monthly wage of around US$340 is far below the cost of living. The letter lays bare a budget deficit that leaves no room for basic survival, let alone emergencies—highlighting how the low pay cripples teachers’ ability to provide for their families and maintain professional morale.

See letter below:

To the Government of Zimbabwe,

I am writing to humbly request consideration for a salary increase above the Poverty Datum Line (PDL) for teachers like myself. With a monthly income of approximately $340, I struggle to cover essential expenses.

A breakdown of my actual monthly expenses reveals the stark reality:

– Rentals: $150

– Food: $200 (for four)

– School fees: $200 (estimated monthly, $600 per term for boarding)

– Transport: $80

– Medication: $200 (for a family of four, private doctor)

– Others: $300

– Emergency fund: $130

Actual Total Cost: $1260

Given my income of $340, it’s clear that my salary is insufficient to cover basic needs, let alone save for emergencies.

I kindly request that the government consider increasing our salaries to better align with the cost of living and international labour standards.

After addressing the above issues, let’s boldly talk about Mission, Vision, and Values, and how they can be meaningfully implemented when teachers’ basic needs are met.

We appreciate the visit made by our Education Minister, Dr. Moyo, but feel that he should have immediately advocated for a salary package for teachers if he was a keen observer of our challenges.

Sincerely,

ZIMBABWEAN TEACHER

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...