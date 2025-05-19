No Tsikidzi In Mnangagwa’s HomeTown, Says Council

Redcliff, Kwekwe and Gweru on High Alert Amid Viral Bedbug Outbreak Rumours

Midlands Province – A wave of anxiety has gripped Redcliff, Kwekwe, and Gweru as social media platforms explode with alarming — and largely unverified — reports of a bedbug outbreak spreading beyond Harare’s Mbare suburb.

The panic was sparked by confirmed infestations in Mbare, a densely populated area of Harare, where residents have reported severe bedbug invasions prompting public health alerts and widespread online concern.

Fearing a similar situation, residents in the Midlands Province took to social media to report suspected sightings and raise alarms. However, local authorities have swiftly moved to dispel the claims, assuring the public that there is no outbreak in the region.

Kwekwe’s town clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla, dismissed the rumours as exaggerated.

“We no longer have major problems with bedbugs,” she said, pointing to the city’s ongoing fumigation and public hygiene awareness campaigns.

Kwekwe Mayor, Councillor Albert Zinhanga, acknowledged that minor cases had been reported in Amaveni and Mbizo Section 7, but stressed:

“This does not amount to an outbreak.”

He assured the public that Kwekwe’s health department is actively fumigating the affected zones and that the city remains safe. Residents are urged to remain calm and disregard fear-mongering content circulating on social media.

In Redcliff, authorities are taking no chances. Council spokesperson Mr Michael Magoronga confirmed the launch of a preventative fumigation programme.

“In light of confirmed outbreaks elsewhere, we are conducting routine fumigation and raising community awareness,” he stated, encouraging residents to report any suspected sightings promptly.

Meanwhile, Gweru City Council has adopted a proactive stance. Spokesperson Ms Vimbai Chingwaramusee said pest control teams are actively monitoring suburbs such as Mtapa, Ascot, and Mambo, but no cases have been detected to date.

“Although we have no cases, we have a fumigation process ready to deploy if needed,” she assured.

The regional response comes amid heightened concerns about the ease with which bedbugs spread — often hitching rides via clothing, furniture, and luggage. Health experts are urging the public to:

• Wash second-hand clothing in hot water

• Regularly vacuum homes and declutter living spaces

• Inspect mattresses and use bedbug-proof encasements

Beyond irritation and itching, severe infestations may lead to anaemia and insomnia, making early detection and prevention critical.

As the Midlands Province tightens surveillance and intensifies education efforts, authorities are calling for community cooperation and hygiene awareness to prevent any local outbreak.

Local councils insist they remain on full alert — but not in panic — determined to protect residents through science-based interventions, not social media hysteria.

