Ostallos set to raise the Zim Flag

I’ll be speaking at the Oxford Africa Conference at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. With its rich 900-year history, the University of Oxford is a hub for academic excellence, hosting esteemed individuals to share their expertise with scholars.

The Oxford Africa Conference has become a pivotal platform for Africa-focused conversations, and this year is particularly exciting with notable leaders set to deliver keynote addresses, including the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and President Julius Maada Bio. I’m also looking forward to engaging with my good friend, Hon. Minister Walaa Ahmed from Sudan.

This year’s conference theme, “Changing Narratives: Vision, Action, and Transformation of Africa,” aims to redefine perceptions of Africa, highlight visionary leadership, and drive tangible progress through impactful dialogues.

Looking forward to contributing to this meaningful conversation, alongside other leaders and scholars, to shape the narrative and explore opportunities for the African continent’s growth and prosperity.

Africa shall rise

Oxford Africa participants

Gift Ostallos Siziba

