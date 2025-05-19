Sangoma Spoils Macheso

By Showbuz Reporter-Prominent Glendale traditional healer Sekuru Nyangatayani, born Peter Chimbizi, stole the spotlight on Friday night after showering sungura legend Alick Macheso with US dollar notes during a performance at Shamwari Joe Hotel in Mvurwi.

A devoted fan of Macheso, Sekuru Nyangatayani is known for generously handing out cash to the musician and his band whenever he plays classic hits from his repertoire.

Speaking to Showbuz, the healer, who is also an aspiring sungura artist, expressed deep admiration for the “King of Sungura,” describing him as both a mentor and a source of inspiration.

“Macheso is my mentor. As an upcoming sungura artist, I feel compelled to show appreciation whenever he performs his old songs. That’s why I give him and his band money,” he said.

Sekuru Nyangatayani also cited the late Tongai Moyo as another major influence in his musical journey and praised Macheso for continuing Moyo’s legacy by involving Moyo’s son, Peter, in his shows.

“I was inspired by the late Tongai Moyo, and I respect Macheso for taking sungura to greater heights. Today, he came with Peter—that shows real love and commitment to the genre,” he added.

However, the night wasn’t without drama. Suspected thieves attempted to break into Macheso’s car during the event, but his alert security team foiled the attempt and chased the culprits away.

Macheso confirmed the incident while addressing the crowd from the stage.

“Some thieves tried to break into my car at the back, but our security team was quick to act. We are safe here,” he told fans.

Meanwhile, Shamwari Joe Hotel owner Barbra Mukombwe was elated by the turnout and expressed gratitude to patrons.

“I want to thank everyone who came to the show. It was superb. We hope to do this again soon,” Mukombwe said, beaming with pride.

