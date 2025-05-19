Shocking: Another Fitness Trainer Dies After Suffering Stroke

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwean fitness community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of renowned fitness trainer Naison Masaka, who reportedly suffered a fatal stroke shortly after learning about the death of his close friend and fellow trainer, Mugove “Mugo” Muhambi.

The two were well-known figures in local wellness circles, and their deaths in such close succession have sent shockwaves through the industry.

Confirming the tragic news, Naison’s brother Albert Masaka wrote on Facebook Monday morning:

“Woke up to hear that my brother Naison Masaka has passed on. You were a loving person. May Your Dear Soul Rest Peace.”

The details surrounding Masaka’s final moments remain unclear, but those close to him say the emotional impact of Muhambi’s death may have been too much to bear.

Social media has been flooded with tributes, with many expressing disbelief at losing two passionate health advocates in such a short space of time. The back-to-back losses have sparked conversations about mental and emotional strain, even among those perceived as physically strong.

Friends, clients, and fellow trainers are remembering both men not only for their commitment to fitness but also for the brotherhood they shared. As one commenter put it: “They lived healthy lives and inspired so many—this is heartbreaking and unreal.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

