Sodomy: Man Arrested

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – A 33-year-old man from Domboshava, Tendai Mashingaidze, was arrested over the weekend on charges of committing indecent acts with two 16-year-old boys. Mashingaidze appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs. Marewanazvo Gofa on Monday, where he faced allegations of coercing the minors into a sexual relationship.

According to court proceedings, Mashingaidze allegedly engaged in various sexual activities with the boys. The case came to light after he was reportedly caught in the act with one of the minors, prompting his immediate arrest. He was not required to enter a plea during the initial hearing.

Mashingaidze has been remanded in custody pending further investigations. The State, represented by Mr. Rufaro Chonzi, is continuing to gather evidence in the case.

Authorities have urged anyone with additional information to come forward as the investigation unfolds. The case has sent shockwaves through the Domboshava community, with calls for justice for the victims.

More details are expected as the case progresses.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...