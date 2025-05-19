Top SA DJ Short-Changes Zim Mapiano Lovers

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter-Top South African Amapiano DJ Kelvin Momo left Zimbabwean fans fuming on Saturday night after a disappointing performance at the much-hyped Carpe Diem Season 2, held at First Capitalk Sports Club in Harare.

The event, which had been marketed as a premium celebration of Africa’s top electronic music talent, turned sour after headline act Kelvin Momo arrived more than two hours late for his set. Momo showed up at 10:30 PM—well past his scheduled performance time of 8:00 PM—and played for less than an hour before abruptly ending his set, leaving fans frustrated and short-changed.

The event had kicked off at 3 PM and drew hundreds of Amapiano enthusiasts, many of whom had forked out as much as US$30 for VIP access in anticipation of extended sets by top-tier DJs.

“I feel robbed. We came here expecting at least three hours of Kelvin Momo, but he barely played. For what we paid, this is unacceptable,” said one disgruntled fan.

Another headline act, Kabza De Small, also failed to deliver a memorable set, further dampening the spirits of attendees who had braved the evening chill in hopes of a musical feast under the stars.

Carpe Diem had promised an electrifying showcase of Africa’s finest Amapiano talent. The lineup included Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small, DJ Madeherbelieve, DJ Ash T, DJ Sfiso, Thakzin, DJ Tapiwa, Mimi, and Jay, with organizers marketing the event as a one-of-a-kind celebration of the continent’s vibrant electronic music scene.

The Carpe Diem series has grown into a signature event in Zimbabwe’s entertainment calendar, celebrated for its fusion of sound, culture, and community. The first season featured over 12 DJs from across Africa and was praised for its high energy and pan-African spirit. It was this track record that raised expectations for an even better Season 2.

Set in the relaxed, open-air setting of First Capitalk Sports Club, the event encouraged fans to bring picnic blankets, cooler boxes, and charcoal heaters to create a laid-back, communal atmosphere. But for many, the night ended on a sour note due to poor time management and what fans described as “unprofessional conduct” by the headline performers.

Despite the backlash, the event organizers, led by seasoned promoter Walter Wanyanya, were praised for maintaining high production values and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment. However, many now say the credibility of the Carpe Diem brand could suffer if headline artists fail to respect fans and deliver promised performances.

With social media abuzz with disappointed reactions and calls for refunds, it remains to be seen whether Carpe Diem can bounce back and restore confidence among its loyal fan base.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...