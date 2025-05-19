Tragedy Worsens As Sensei Mugo’s Close Friend Naison Masaka Dies After Stroke

Spread the love

Harare – 18 May 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a devastating turn of events, Naison Masaka, a close friend of the late fitness trainer Sensei Mugove “Mugo” Muhambi, has died just a day after suffering a stroke upon hearing of Mugo’s sudden death.

The heartbreaking update was confirmed by former Norton legislator and wellness advocate Temba Mliswa, who shared the news in an emotional social media post on Sunday evening.

“Devastating news! Naison Masaka, Mugo’s friend whom I earlier reported to have suffered a stroke has passed away!” Mliswa wrote. “Two gentle giants have passed away one after the other. I’m really devastated and in pain.”

Masaka, who was described as both a schoolmate and a collaborator in wellness programmes with Sensei Mugo, had reportedly collapsed in shock shortly after learning of Mugo’s fatal car crash along Borrowdale Road early Saturday morning. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed.

Both men were known for their commitment to health, fitness, and mentorship, and their sudden deaths have sent waves of sorrow through Zimbabwe’s wellness and sports communities.

The double tragedy has prompted a flood of tributes online, with many mourning not only the loss of two remarkable individuals but also the emotional toll this chain of events has had on those close to them.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements for both Mugo and Masaka are expected to be announced by their families in the coming days.

May their souls rest in peace.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...