Two Soldiers Bash Colleague To Death

By A Correspondent

Two members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) are standing trial at the High Court in Masvingo for allegedly beating a fellow soldier to death during a violent altercation at a nightclub.

The accused, Prosper Ncube (35) and Innocent Mazvuru (36), both stationed at Infantry 4/2 Brigade in Gutu, are alleged to have fatally assaulted Simbarashe Albert Gama—an army officer based in Harare—on 28 April 2024 during the early hours of the morning at MDD Nightclub near Mpandawana Growth Point.

According to court records, the confrontation began when the two accused men questioned Gama’s military identity after he claimed to be a soldier. When Gama failed to produce his military ID, they allegedly restrained him with a shoelace and began a brutal assault.

Eyewitnesses reported that Gama was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face until he bled and collapsed. Efforts to intervene by a barman, Cephas Mudyiwa, and patron Hardlife Maheya, were allegedly rebuffed by the accused.

Prosecutors allege that after assaulting Gama, the two soldiers took US$45 and a mobile phone from his pocket before fleeing the scene.

Military Police officer Tapera Mbizvo responded to the incident and found Gama unconscious. He was first taken to the 4/2 Camp Battalion Clinic before being transferred to Gutu Mission Hospital and later to Josiah Magama Tongogara Army Hospital in Harare. Despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries two weeks later.

The trial is being presided over by Justice Helena Charewa. Innocent Mazvuru is represented by Omen Mafa of Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners.

