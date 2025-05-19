Varakashi Praise Looting Chivayo, Claim He Is Overtaking Masiyiwa

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF-aligned social media activists, commonly referred to as “varakashi,” have once again taken to Facebook to shower praise on controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, despite his tainted history with failed government contracts—including the multi-million-dollar Gwanda Solar project that never materialized.

In a recent wave of online posts over the weekend, the ruling party’s digital foot soldiers went as far as claiming that Chivayo’s wealth will soon rival that of Zimbabwe’s only internationally recognised billionaire, Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa.

“I KNOW YOU DIDN’T KNOW THIS,” one post read. “Sir Wicknell has a higher net worth than DJ Khaled.

DJ Khaled’s net worth is only $95 million USD, whilst Sir Wicknell has over $800 million USD. Soon he will be a billionaire, making him the second billionaire in Zimbabwe after Strive Masiyiwa.”

The posts further boasted about Chivayo’s lavish lifestyle, claiming, “DJ Khaled owns one private jet whilst our Sir has 2. Mansions and car collection too — Sir Wicknell is just leading from the front.”

One supporter went on to declare: “Muhombe Murume Uyu! Zimbabwe is blessed to have him.”

Chivayo, who rose to prominence through his close ties with the political elite, continues to court controversy.

In 2015, his company Intratrek Zimbabwe was awarded a US$172 million tender for the Gwanda Solar Project, but nearly a decade later, the site remains undeveloped—despite millions reportedly disbursed upfront.

While his followers laud his spending sprees and donations, critics argue that his wealth reflects deeper issues of corruption and unaccountability in public procurement processes. Still, Chivayo maintains a significant online following, amplified by ZANU PF supporters who frame him as a symbol of success.

