Zimbabweans Educated But Useless, Zivhu Slams Nation’s Literacy, Says It’s Ineffective

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF politician and former legislator Killer Zivhu has sparked heated debate after declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa cannot be ousted from office in a matter of months, dismissing the opposition’s push for his removal as “a joke.”

Speaking over the weekend, Zivhu argued that Mnangagwa’s rise to power was the result of decades of political groundwork, and any attempt to remove him hastily would be futile.

“The main point many are missing is that it took ED over 50 years to prepare himself to be President,” said Zivhu.

“Yet, some people want to remove him in just three months. It’s a joke.”

He directed his criticism at war veteran Blessed Geza, who has openly challenged Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“Geza spent most of his time insulting people. Now, he wants to remove ED urgently. It won’t happen,” Zivhu added.

In a separate post, Zivhu questioned the effectiveness of Zimbabwe’s educated populace, suggesting that despite high literacy levels, the country still struggles with poor decision-making and lack of progress.

“Honest discussion: Despite having educated citizens, Zimbabwe faces economic and infrastructure challenges. What’s the disconnect? Is education being utilized effectively for national development? Kana kuti ringori dzungu rokuti takadzidza, hapana zviripo madhti chete,”* he said, using blunt language that drew strong reactions online.

Zivhu, known for his outspoken and often unfiltered commentary, has previously clashed with both ruling party elites and opposition figures.

His latest remarks have once again placed him at the center of political discourse, as the country inches toward the next electoral cycle with growing tension and uncertainty.

