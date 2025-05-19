ZRP Cop In Trouble For Stealing Mobile Phones

By A Correspondent

A 24-year-old police officer stationed at the Gweru Police Protection Unit (PPU) is facing serious legal trouble after admitting to stealing two mobile phones, including one from a friend.

Thulani Sibanda appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Gift Manyika on Friday and pleaded guilty to both theft charges. He was remanded in custody and is set to return to court on Monday for sentencing.

Prosecutor Portia Moyo told the court that Sibanda, who is originally from Chinotimba in Victoria Falls and currently residing at 11 New Township in Zvishavane, committed the first theft on May 12, 2025.

Sibanda had visited a friend at his residence, where the two sat in the yard listening to music from the friend’s Itel A70 phone. When the friend briefly went into the house, Sibanda took the opportunity to leave with the device.

After realizing the phone was missing, the complainant called his number and was shocked when Sibanda answered. He claimed to have taken the phone by mistake and promised to return it, but soon became unreachable after removing the SIM card. A police report led to the recovery of the phone from one Mr. Nyasha Samsun, who stated he had bought it from Sibanda. The phone, valued at US$270, was recovered in full.

The second incident occurred two days later, on May 14, at Moringa Shopping Centre in Victoria Falls. Sibanda allegedly posed as a customer at a local shop, then discreetly stole a Samsung Galaxy phone belonging to the shopkeeper while he was busy assisting other customers.

The shopkeeper was unable to locate the phone. However, Sibanda was arrested the following day in connection with another theft case. During a search, officers discovered he had the stolen Samsung Galaxy, valued at approximately US$200.

Both phones have since been recovered.

