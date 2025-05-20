Bulawayo Residents living in fear

20 MAY 2025

MEDIA STATEMENT: MDP

Police confirms receiving a case of MDP which occurred inCowdrypark Bulawayo.

On the 19th of May 2025, at around 1530 hours, the complainant a female adult aged 39 years of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo was alone at her place of residence when an accused person only known as saHappy came with 07 more male accused persons armed with machetes to her house. They were driving a blue Nissan UD lorry with no registration plates. The accused persons told the complainant that they were looking for SaHappy’s wife, and the complainant, being allegedly a friend of NaHappy, was asked to reveal her whereabouts.

The complainant stated that she did not know her whereabouts and this angered the accused persons who accused her of lying. They went on to damage the complainant’s 200-watt solar panel which was in the yard using stones and also broke four window panels. The complainant immediately phoned ZRP Cowdray Park and reported the matter. Police swiftly reacted to this matter and found the accused persons still at the scene a scuffle ensued leading to the fleeing of the accused persons. The accused persons were carrying stones threatening to stone the police

We appeal to members of the public to desist from moving around carrying dangerous weapons in public places. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to come forward.

NOMALANGA MSEBELE (INSPECTOR)

PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

BULAWAYO PROVINCE

