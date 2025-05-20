Chidziva Acquitted of Rape

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Citizens Coalition for Change Member of Parliament, Happymore Chidziva who was accused of raping a minor girl three times last year has been cleared of wrongdoing by a Harare magistrate.

Chidziva was found not guilty by magistrate Letwin Rwodzi after a full trial during which he denied the allegations.

In acquitting him, the court ruled prosecution had insufficient evidence warranting a conviction.

Prosecutors were alleging that Chodziva raped the minor after promising her employment and a better life.

The court heard the first incident allegedly took place at a hotel in Harare in April last year.

Chidziva was accused of having given the girl US$25 after the abuse.

It was also alleged that he instructed her to buy morning after pill using the money to avoid pregnancy.

The court was further told that Chidziva allegedly abused the girl in July last year.

It was alleged that she told her that he had found a job for but took her a lodge in Waterfalls where he allegedly raped her again.

It was also alleged that Chidziva raped the girl in August last year at a hotel in Harare.

At that time the girl was staying with her friend and her family in Ushewekunze.

Her family had also made a report for a issuing person because the girl did not return home when Chidziva allegedly called her in July 2023.

The magistrate said there was no evidence linking him to the alleged crime.

Rwodzi also said the state failed to prove that Chidziva had promised the minor a job.

