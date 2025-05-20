COS Scam: My Own Encounter

My Chilling Encounter with an International Identity Theft Syndicate I recently embarked on a piece investigating the growing Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) scam, which targets people seeking legitimate work opportunities in the UK. This scam involves fraudsters promising unsuspecting victims CoS documents in exchange for large sums of money, only to vanish once payment is made. I had no idea that following this trail would lead me straight into the web of an international criminal one that would eventually target me personally.

During my investigation, I traced one of the main suspects operating from Zimbabwe but using a UK cell number +447537169257. After gathering enough evidence, I decided to confront him with the findings. I expected either a denial or a nervous retreat. Instead, what followed shook me to my core.



The fake passport

With unsettling calmness, the individual sent me a scanned copy of a British passport (see attached document) and advised me he is opening a bank account with Monese bank. What left me speechless was not the passport itself, but the details on it. My full name and a photo that had clearly been pulled from the internet. He casually told me that he intended to use it to open bank accounts across Europe, the United States, and South Africa. The level of confidence he displayed revealed that this was not the work of a petty criminal, this was the hallmark of an organised, international fraudster.

The implications were chilling. He was not just conning hopeful job seekers. He was using stolen identities including mine to create entirely new fraudulent financial profiles. I realised I had uncovered a larger, more dangerous operation than I had anticipated. This was identity theft and international financial fraud on a global scale.

My immediate concern is no longer just the CoS scam but the risk that this impersonator could open bank accounts, commit financial crimes or launder money all under my name. The potential damage to my reputation, personal credit and legal standing is immense. Despite reporting the matter to local authorities, the global nature of the scam means this requires action beyond borders.

My biggest challenge now is how to alert international banks and financial watchdogs. I am not a high-profile figure with direct access to banking regulators across continents, yet I know this fraudster is actively working to exploit my identity. What I need is a coordinated alert system that banks and credit agencies can access to flag suspicious attempts to open accounts under my name.

This experience has taught me that online exposure, even in legitimate situations, comes with serious risks. It also underscores the need for stronger global cooperation in identifying and neutralising transnational fraud rings, especially those operating in countries with weak regulatory enforcement.

This should send shivers down the spine of every individual, because the truth is, you are no longer safe. If someone can sit behind a computer in Zimbabwe, lift your photo and personal details from the internet and create a fake passport in your name to open bank accounts across the world, then we are all vulnerable. It does not matter whether you are a celebrity, a professional, or simply a private citizen, the digital footprints we leave behind are now tools for criminals. This is not just my story, it is a wake-up call for everyone living in a world where identity theft has gone global and the criminals are always one step ahead.

If you know this scammer please WhatsApp me on 0772278161 or email [email protected]

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

The passport

