Emulate Burkina Faso Leader, Chiyangwa Openly Tells Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

Business mogul and real estate tycoon Dr. Phillip Chiyangwa has urged President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his administration to draw lessons from Burkina Faso’s leadership model under President Ibrahim Traoré, emphasizing the importance of swift and effective execution of national development initiatives.

Dr. Chiyangwa, a senior member of ZANU PF and former parliamentarian, stressed the urgent need to cut down on bureaucratic red tape, reduce delays in the tendering process, and minimize excessive formalities that hinder progress.

He argued that fast-tracked, results-driven action is key to transforming Zimbabwe’s economic landscape.

As chairman and founder of Native Investments Africa Group, Chiyangwa oversees a diverse business empire that includes property development, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, and tourism. His portfolio includes well-known entities such as ZECO Holdings, Pinnacle Holdings, and Tsivo Holdings.

His reference to “the Traoré Factor” highlights admiration for the bold steps taken by Burkina Faso’s young leader. Ibrahim Traoré, born on March 14, 1988, has served as interim President of Burkina Faso since taking power in a coup in September 2022. At just 37 years old, he is one of the world’s youngest heads of state.

Since assuming leadership, Traoré has aggressively pursued national sovereignty and economic independence. Notably, he has distanced his country from former colonial ties with France and championed regional cooperation through the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States.

One of his standout achievements came in November 2023, when his government approved the establishment of the nation’s first gold refinery. This strategic move aims to retain more value from Burkina Faso’s rich gold resources by refining them domestically, rather than exporting raw ore. The project is expected to generate 100 direct jobs and up to 5,000 indirect ones, with the facility projected to process around 400 kilograms of gold daily.

In a bid to clean up the artisanal mining sector and curb gold smuggling, Traoré in February 2024 suspended the issuance of export permits for small-scale producers. This crackdown is intended to boost regulatory oversight, curb illegal trade, and ensure the country’s mineral wealth contributes more directly to government revenue.

Chiyangwa’s appeal signals a call for Zimbabwe to take bold, reform-driven leadership cues from Burkina Faso, with a focus on self-reliance, streamlined governance, and tangible development outcomes.

