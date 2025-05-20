How Zanu PF Hoodwinks Rural Voters

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF continues to deploy strategic community outreach programs in rural Zimbabwe, with critics saying such efforts serve more to secure political loyalty than to address long-term developmental needs.

In a recent example, the ZANU PF-linked group Boyz Dza Mdara held a free medical outreach in Mutorashanga. While praised by local leaders and villagers for bringing temporary relief to under-served communities, analysts argue that such initiatives are timed to maintain political dominance in rural areas.

“They know people here are desperate,” said a local teacher who requested anonymity. “So they give them health check-ups or food just before elections or major party events. It’s a way of keeping them dependent.”

During the event, Masango village head Mr. David Mupedzamasango publicly thanked the government, but added a plea: “We continue to appeal for more boreholes so that we minimise disease outbreaks when we have access to clean water.” His statement reflected the broader sentiment—gratitude for the help, but frustration over persistent neglect.

Ndengeza village head Mr. Pedziswa Togarepi also commended the outreach but hinted at the underlying struggle. “We have the elderly who cannot walk or travel to the clinics. Bringing services here is helpful—but this shouldn’t be a one-time thing,” he said.

Medical practitioner Ms. Michelle Phiri emphasized the practical benefits: “We are offering free consultancy and diagnosis to the people. We are also offering discounted specs so that we meet the needs of everyone according to their budgets.”

Yet some see these acts as calculated charity.

“ZANU PF often packages these handouts as development,” political analyst Tapiwa Chivanga said. “But the real aim is to present the party as a savior in areas where it has failed to invest in proper infrastructure for decades.”

ZANU PF officials deny any political motive. “Our President Dr. ED Mnangagwa always reminds us that nyika inovakwa nevene vayo—a nation is built by its own people,” said Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution deputy director Mr. Tichaona Chiwiro.

Mr. Andrew Mugabe, provincial chairperson of Boyz Dza Mdara, insisted the project was people-driven: “We mobilised this effort using our own resources and going forward we intend to construct a clinic here in Windsor.”

Despite these promises, rural Zimbabweans remain heavily dependent on sporadic outreach events. While the government rolls out its National Community Health Strategy aiming for a health post every five kilometers, communities continue to wait—for water, for clinics, and for lasting change.

