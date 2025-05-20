Mnangagwa Is God-Given, Declares ZANU PF Commissar Machacha

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, has declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa a “God-given leader,” urging members of the Johane the 5th of Africa International Church to continue supporting him through prayer.

Machacha was addressing hundreds of congregants in Madziva over the weekend, where he commended the Apostolic sect for what he termed its “patriotic spirit” and contribution to the country’s development.

“President Mnangagwa is a God-given leader. We must all continue praying for His Excellency, President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, so that he may continue advancing the country’s development agenda,” said Machacha.

He further encouraged the Vapositori community to remain united and aligned with national goals, praising the church for its “peace-loving nature and dedication to building the nation.”

“We are grateful for your support. You are not just worshippers—you are partners in development. Your contribution to agriculture, family values, and community building cannot be overstated,” Machacha added.

His remarks come at a time when the ruling party has intensified efforts to rally support from religious communities ahead of anticipated political developments and economic reforms.

The Johane the 5th of Africa International Church, like many Apostolic sects in Zimbabwe, holds a substantial following, especially in rural areas, and has been viewed by ZANU PF as a critical constituency.

Machacha’s comments drew mixed reactions online, with critics accusing the ruling party of exploiting religion for political gain, while supporters applauded the message as a unifying call for faith and patriotism.

There was no immediate comment from church leadership on the political remarks, though congregants reportedly welcomed the gesture and pledged continued prayers for the country and its leadership.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...