Monya for Hire Slams Bernard Marriott Lusengo

By Murape Murape

By A Correspondent

Former Dynamos player, popularly known as Monya for Hire, has delivered a scathing critique of Bernard Marriott Lusengo’s leadership, accusing him of running down the once-revered football club.

“We stand with genuine and loyal Dynamos supporters,” he declared. “I’m not speaking out because I’m bitter about no longer being at the club—I have a good job that provides for my family. What I’m bitter about is how the team has been mismanaged under the current leadership.”

Monya emphasized that his passion for Dynamos runs deep and that his criticism stems from love for the club. “Serving Dynamos came with sacrifices. Some of us are now living with disabilities because of our time on the pitch, and we are still owed money which we haven’t even demanded back—out of respect for the badge.”

He accused Marriott of ignoring warnings and surrounding himself with unsuitable personnel. “During my time at the club, I consistently raised concerns about his leadership. I told him that appointing the wrong people for the wrong reasons would destroy the team. Instead of addressing the issues, I was framed and pushed out.”

The former player also took issue with Marriott’s alleged hostility towards club legends. “The way he mistreats former players makes you question whether he ever truly played for Dynamos. Just look at how he treated Richard Chihoro (MHDSRIP), a man who stood by him for over 40 years. That speaks volumes about his character.”

Calling for a new era of openness, he concluded, “We want accountability and transparency, not empty promises. Our concerns are legitimate, and we won’t be silenced.

Dynamos is more than just a team—it’s family. All we want is to see it evolve, grow, and thrive, not remain trapped in stagnation.”

