Ngwere Fights Back: Zimdancehall Star Dismisses $122K UK Lawsuit Over No-Show Allegations

By A Correspondent

Zimdancehall sensation Jimmy Mudereri, widely known as Silent Killer, has hit back at a US$122,170 lawsuit filed by UK-based promoter Y2K Entertainment Music and Arts, following accusations that he failed to perform at a major international festival.

The legal action stems from Silent Killer’s alleged no-show at the SAMA Festival in Leicester on April 19, 2025. According to Y2K Entertainment, the artist was expected to perform alongside a lineup of top Zimbabwean acts, but he allegedly refused to board his flight despite checking in at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on April 18.

Organisers say they were forced to make costly last-minute arrangements to replace the artist, leading to significant financial losses and major disruptions to the event.

In response, Silent Killer has dismissed the lawsuit and expressed his readiness to defend himself in court, maintaining that he will address the matter through proper legal channels.

